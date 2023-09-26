Forbes Best Of Africa Awards 2023 Honors Leaders And Change-Makers Across The Continent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Forbes Media held their annual awards ceremony in New York City for the Best of Africa Awards 2023 at their headquarters on Fifth Avenue. Organized by Forbes, and introduced by a keynote address by Kyle Vinansky, Senior Vice-President of Sales at Forbes before the awards were presented by Kip Forbes, five of the continents' leading change-makers and advocates for the Continent were honored at an exclusive reception held during the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly bringing together diplomats from around the World.This year's honorees included:Best of Africa Leadership Award of the year (2023)Reverend Paul Adefarasin (Nigeria)Best of Africa Entrepreneur of the year (2023)Jean Lengo Ledya (DR Congo)Best of Africa Leading and Diversity (2023)Khalil al Americani (CEO, VODACOM, DR Congo)Best of Africa Influencers of the Year (2023)Tim Viera (CEO, Brave Generations, Angola)Best of Africa Game Changer Leadership Award (2023)Henri Wazne, (CEO, Sofibanque, DR Congo)

