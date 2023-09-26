(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Golf enthusiasts are choosing Tidewater Golf Club in Myrtle Beach for their fall getaway, drawn by the course's captivating scenery and exceptional architecture.

The Tidewater experience is highlighted by nine holes that play along either the Intracoastal Waterway or Cherry Grove Inlet, and the layout has been ranked among America's top 100 public courses, so there is little wonder why it has anchored so many Myrtle Beach golf trips .

Holes 3, 4, 12, and 13, all of which play along Cherry Grove, are among the prettiest in all of golf-rich South Carolina, offering expansive views of the water. In the case of the par 5 13th, players even enjoy a distant look at the Atlantic Ocean, making it one of the most Instagram-worthy spots on a course full of them.

While the scenery at Tidewater understandably attracts much of the attention, it shouldn't eclipse the quality of the design and the level of service players receive. The course's inland holes are a delight, highlighted by the 300-yard (white tees) seventh hole, a par 4 that presents a risk-reward decision for daring players.

Complementing the quality of the layout is Tidewater's commitment to customer service, which extends from the bag drop through Joey's Clubhouse Grille, where the food is made from scratch. Add everything up, and Tidewater delivers an unforgettable experience.

Golfers who want to build a vacation around Tidewater are flocking to the Myrtle Beach Elite package , an offer that also includes Prestwick Country Club, Arrowhead Country Club, and Arcadian Shores Golf Club, all highly regarded layouts. The Myrtle Beach Elite can be booked as a golf-only or stay-and-play package, providing group leaders with maximum flexibility as they look to book their ultimate fall golf vacation.

“Course was amazing,” gushed a recent 5-star Google review.“Staff was great. Practice facility was great. Played with 2 members and they were very helpful explaining the do's and don'ts. Will definitely be coming back.”

A 4.5-star course, according to 754 Google reviews , Tidewater is one of the area's most sought-after tee times, something savvy group leaders have long known.

Fall Getaway for Myrtle Beach Golfers is one of the great times to play Tidewater.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course's website at TidewaterGolf.com.

For more information or to book golf, we recommend calling your favorite golf package provider. If you need a list of golf package providers, please get in touch with us at 843-466-8754 or email me (Pierre Rattini, Director of Marketing) at

