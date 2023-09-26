ISO Metrik Solutions, Inc. Secures Patents In Europe And Japan For Revolutionary Facial Wellness Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The non-invasive device uses cutting-edge technology to transform skin from the inside out

- Capri McGheeATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ISO Metrik Solutions, Inc., a leading innovator in facial wellness technology, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of patents for its groundbreaking ISO Metrik Device in Europe and Japan. These recent patent approvals mark a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower individuals on their journey to natural beauty and holistic well-being.The ISO Metrik Device, a subscription-based facial wellness solution, has garnered immense attention for its unique facial muscle stimulation and rejuvenation approach. The device offers users a natural and non-invasive way to enhance their facial appearance and overall confidence by applying principles such as Wolff's Law, muscle stimulation, and resistance training.The newly obtained patents in Europe and Japan solidify ISO Metrik Solutions' commitment to protecting its intellectual property while expanding its global presence. These patents provide exclusive rights to manufacture, market, and distribute the ISO Metrik Device in key international markets.Key Benefits of the ISO Metrik Device:Natural Beauty Enhancement: The ISO Metrik Device leverages the principles of Wolff's Law to stimulate facial muscles, promoting enhanced tone and volume for a more youthful appearance.Non-Invasive and Safe: It offers a safe and non-surgical alternative to traditional anti-aging treatments, aligning with the growing demand for natural beauty solutions.Holistic Wellness: ISO Metrik empowers users to prioritize their self-care and well-being, combining facial fitness with an eco-conscious approach to beauty.Scientifically Proven: Backed by scientific research, the device provides users with a trusted and effective solution for facial rejuvenation.Quotes from Company Leadership:Capri McGhee, CEO of ISO Metrik Solutions, expressed excitement about the patent approvals, stating, "Securing patents in Europe and Japan is a testament to our dedication to advancing natural beauty solutions. We believe in the power of holistic well-being and are committed to offering innovative, science-backed products to individuals worldwide."About ISO Metrik Solutions, Inc.:ISO Metrik Solutions, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to redefining the beauty and wellness industry. Committed to natural beauty, authenticity, and sustainability principles, ISO Metrik Solutions empowers individuals to enhance their facial appearance and boost their confidence using safe and non-invasive methods.For more information about ISO Metrik Solutions, Inc., visitFollow us on social media:Facebook:Instagram:

Brittney Coleman

ISO Metrik Solutions

+1 678-632-3745



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram