Growpath Showcases Lead Generation And Lead Scoring Tools At MTMP In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legal case management software company GrowPath will be in attendance at the Mass Torts Made Perfect conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 10-12.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The MTMP conference is the largest gathering of plaintiff mass tort attorneys in the country, and the focus of this year's conference will be lead generation and innovation – two of GrowPath 's greatest strengths.

"From our founding, GrowPath's work to innovate case management software for law firms has been the backbone of everything we do. That work shows in tools that help firms grow, including our patented Lead Scoring tool and BuzzwordsTM , and our industry-best marketing analytics suite for firm managers,” said GrowPath CEO Joe Velk.

With its integration with OneDrive and powerful document management features, GrowPath helps law firms get more done faster, allowing them to take more cases, help more clients, and grow.“This year alone, we've been recognized by Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice as one of the top legal management software providers. We're proud to bring our highly rated solutions to the firms at MTMP who are looking for an edge, and to grow their client base,” added Velk.



About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: .



Lisa Hicks

GrowPath

+12522680798 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube