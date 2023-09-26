Celebal Technologies Secures A Strategic Investment From Databricks Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Strategist and Anirudh Kala, Co-founder and CEO at Celebal Technologies

INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Celebal Technologies is a premier software consulting and delivery organization based out of Houston, USA and Jaipur, India. It's known for its expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (including Generative AI), Big Data, and Enterprise Cloud. Celebal today announced a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures. The details of this investment remain undisclosed.Databricks Ventures selectively invests in innovative companies committed to the Databricks ecosystem, that share a similar view of the future for data, analytics, and AI.A Databricks partner since 2020, Celebal Technologies has been honored with the 2023 Databricks Partner Awards, receiving two prestigious recognitions: the Databricks APJ Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, and the Databricks Migrations Partner of the Year - APJ Award.As an Elite Databricks partner, Celebal Technologies is already leading the charge of empowering enterprises with advanced analytics solutions and supporting their data-driven transformation initiatives. Celebal's key competencies and differentiators in the Databricks ecosystem include Large-scale Migrations to Enterprise Data Lakehouse, deep industry domain knowledge with pre-packaged Industry Data Models, Scalable Offshore Team, thought leadership in Enterprise Machine Learning and solutions such as Industry Co-Pilots.Anirudh Kala, Co-founder and CEO at Celebal Technologies, stated“We are thrilled. This investment will enhance the existing cooperation between the two organizations, as we share a common vision to deliver the next generation of innovations and technology harnessing the power of Data and AI. We intend to fully leverage Databricks' go-to-market programs to reach more customers quickly.”Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Strategist at Celebal Technologies expressed:“Celebal is proud to be the first Global Consulting firm to secure investment from Databricks Ventures. We have been Industry pioneers in SAP Data Modernization and a partner to both Databricks and SAP. Our deep domain expertise in SAP combined with the Data and AI innovation of the Databricks platform would form the basis of Industry 4.0 solutions for customers across the globe. "Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director at Norwest Venture Partners shared“We are happy that our portfolio company Celebal Technologies has joined forces with Databricks to accelerate value creation on generative AI and new age enterprise solutions.”Kori O'Brien, SVP of Global Partnerships at Databricks, shared:“Partners play a crucial role in enabling our customers to deliver value with data and AI and the Celebal Technologies team has made a tremendous impact for customers across the APJ region. We are excited to build on our existing partnership and see Celebal continue to expand their Databricks resources and bring new industry solutions to global customers.”About Celebal TechnologiesCelebal Technologies is a Global software services company specializing in AI, Big Data, App innovation, and Enterprise Cloud. Its key offices are at Houston, USA and Jaipur, India. They also have offices in Australia, Canada, Japan, UK, Singapore, UAE, Malasia, and Thailand. They partner with Large Enterprise Customers and help accelerate their journey towards becoming an 'Intelligent Enterprise'. They do this by helping their customers become more data-driven and supporting through their digital innovation journey. Celebal Technologies provides a range of offerings around Data Science, Data Engineering, Cloud Innovation, Chat Bots, Process Automation, etc. The Company offers tailor-made solutions that cover a range of Industries such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, and Life sciences. Their business solution offerings include scenarios like Customer 360, Supply Chain, Logistics, Financial Analytics, and Sustainability. One of Celebal Tech's flagship offerings is their ERP Extend and Innovate program, which includes Process Automation, Analytics, Industry Co-Pilots, and ERP Data Modernization, leveraging Databricks platform and Hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure. For more information about Celebal Technologies, please visit .About Databricks VenturesDatabricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with our view of the future for data, analytics and AI. We are investing in companies that are committed to extending the lakehouse ecosystem or using the lakehouse architecture to create the next generation of AI-powered companies.

