Hungary to veto any EU bans on Russian nuclear energy

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared on Monday that Budapest is going to veto any European Union bans on Russian nuclear energy,



Szijjarto stated that he had voiced his opinion on the EU schemes in a conference with the chief of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom, Aleksey Likhachev.



"The opportunity to use nuclear energy in cooperation with Rosatom corresponds to Hungary's national interests. The construction of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant remains a large international project and aside from Rosatom it includes American, German and French companies," he declared in a video on Facebook.



Last month, Rosatom inked a contract with Hungary to begin building of two reactors for the Paks-2 nuclear power plant. Budapest previously stressed the significance of the scheme to Hungary as well as neighboring EU nations.



Nuclear power is not included in EU bans on Moscow, and Hungary has constantly declared that it would object any efforts to place bans on the industry. In the meantime, Ukrainian representatives have repeatedly asked the 27 countries of the EU to blacklist Rosatom.

