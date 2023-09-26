Senior Bahraini Envoy Arrives In Kuwait For Condolences

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The special representative of the Bahraini King, Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammad bin Mubarak bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, along with an accompanying delegation, arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday. Sheikh Mubarak bin Hamad and his entourage will offer condolences on demise of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The envoy and the delegation were received at the airport by the Minister of Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) tm.rk

