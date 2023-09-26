(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 October 2023
With effect from 1 October 2023, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6® (RO), FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
