CGI Named To The TIME Magazine World's Best Companies List For 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of the world's best companies for 2023 based on its achievements in the areas of employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG). TIME based its ratings on a

comprehensive analysis conducted by Statista Inc. to identify the top performing companies across the globe.

"At CGI, we have a distinctive culture of ownership that empowers our 91,500 employees to make a difference every day for the benefit of our clients, shareholders and society," said George D. Schindler, President and CEO. "Our strategy is grounded in the principle of balancing stakeholder interests to be a partner and expert of choice for our clients, an employer of choice for world-class talent, an investment of choice for our shareholders, and a responsible and ethical corporate citizen. We are proud to be recognized by TIME magazine for our performance across all of these critical dimensions."

Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the world's largest IT and business consulting services firms, delivering end-to-end services and solutions. CGI's consultants and professionals partner with clients in large enterprises and public sector agencies around the world to help them advance their business, mission and technology objectives. Routinely recognized as a top employer in the countries where the company operates, CGI is also ranked by EcoVadis in the top 1% of companies evaluated for its discipline in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices.

To learn more about CGI, and to download our latest ESG report , visit

cgi.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is C$12.87

billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

SOURCE CGI Inc.