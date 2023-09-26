Epos Now Partners With Hubtiger To Streamline Operations For Retailers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Epos Now partners with Hubtiger

Award-winning fintech company Epos Now has partnered with leading rental and repair software Hubtiger to streamline operations for retailers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning fintech solution provider Epos Now has joined forces with Hubtiger, a leading cloud-based repair and rental software, to provide retailers with an integrated solution that streamlines sales, elevates customer service, and ensures reliable payment processing.Epos Now has long been recognized as a leader in point-of-sale technology, and embedded finance and payments solutions, catering to the unique needs of retailers across various sectors by providing a fully customisable POS solution. Their all-in-one business management system equips businesses with advanced payment technologies, fast barcode scanners, and robust inventory management capabilities, empowering them to optimise sales processes and enhance customer service."We are excited to announce our partnership with Hubtiger," says Ryan Heaphy, VP of Partnerships at Epos Now. "This integration further solidifies our commitment to providing retailers with cutting-edge solutions that empower their businesses. Together with Hubtiger, we are confident that we will further revolutionise the way retailers operate and interact with their customers."With the new integration of Hubtiger, Epos Now further showcases its commitment to continuous innovation by offering retailers a new and highly sought-after solution that promises to transform their operations.With this new integration, retailers can experience effortless synchronisation between Hubtiger and Epos Now. It allows for the creation of quotes in Hubtiger with automatic SKU retrieval from Epos Now, alongside real-time inventory updates. Epos Now is updated and synced with Hubtiger upon every quote approval, ensuring accurate and up-to-date customer records.The integration combines Epos Now's historical sales data and customer notes with Hubtiger's customer communication data. This unique combination empowers retailers to access and update customer information from any location within their shop, enabling personalised sales approaches and providing access to the most up-to-date customer data.Finally, Epos Now simplifies transactions with its seamless handling of all payment types. Automatic data syncs and transparent fee management cover bookings, rentals, outstanding job payments, and streamline transactions for a smooth checkout experience throughout the shop."Our new integration with EPOS Now signifies Hubtiger's commitment to delivering seamless experiences for our customers. We're excited about the partnership and the possibilities this collaboration brings" says Stuart Blyth, CEO and Co-Founder at Hubtiger.This new partnership between Hubtiger and Epos Now brings together the best of both worlds, providing retailers with a comprehensive solution for seamless and customer-centric operations. By aligning every aspect of the retail journey, from the point of sale to the workshop, this integration optimises efficiency and enhances the overall retail experience.For more information about Epos Now and the integration with Hubtiger, please visit our Hubtiger site .About Epos Now:Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.For more information, please visitAbout Hubtiger:Hubtiger is a trusted tech company that offers cloud-based repair and rental software solutions. With a strong commitment to improving shop efficiencies, enhancing customer experiences, and driving returns to retail. Hubtiger has established itself as a leading software provider. Their innovative software is trusted by both repair and rental businesses worldwide. With Hubtiger, businesses can unlock the full potential of their operations and thrive in today's competitive market.

