Kids Wear Market Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis And Forecast - 2031, Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SILVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The kids wear market includes apparels for the kids, which are comfortable and convenient. They are usually made up of cotton so that it does not affect the delicate skin of the kids.

Increase in the population, rise in disposable income of the consumers, and changes in shopping and purchasing methods drive the market growth. However, high cost of the branded clothes restrains the market growth.

The kids wear market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, it is bifurcated into apparel and footwear. By end users, it is categorized into boys and girls. By distribution channel, it is classified into online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and brand outlets. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players in the kids wear market include Benetton Group S.r.l. (Italy), Marks and Spencer plc (UK), The Walt Disney Company (U.S.), The Gap, Inc. (U.S.), Children's Place Inc. (U.S.), American Apparel Inc. (U.S.), Diesel S.p.A. (Italy), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), DKNY (U.S.), and Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.).

Key Benefits

.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global kids wear market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

.Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

.The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

.Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Kids Wear Market Report Highlights

By Product Type

.Apparel

.Footwear

By End Users

.Boys

.Girls

By Distribution Channel

.Online Stores

.Specialty Stores

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Brand outlets

By Region

.North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

Children's Place Inc. (U.S.), DKNY (U.S.), Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.), The Gap, Inc. (U.S.), Benetton Group S.r.l. (Italy), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), The Walt Disney Company (U.S.), American Apparel Inc. (U.S.), Marks and Spencer plc (UK)

