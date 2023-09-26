UK Weather Searches Surge By 10% Since 2022, Driving Recommendation For Wedding Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A rainy wedding day

Wet wedding rings

UNITED KINGDOM , September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Thanks to record heat waves, storms and rainfall, the United Kingdom has experienced a 10% increase in weather-related online searches since 2022. This surge in weather inquiries has led to many engaged couples opting to purchase wedding insurance as a safeguard against unpredictable climate conditions.

Weddings are once-in-a-lifetime events that often require months of meticulous planning and significant financial investments. Unfortunately, the unpredictable British weather can pose a substantial risk to outdoor ceremonies and celebrations. As a result, many soon-to-be-weds are opting for wedding insurance to protect themselves against unexpected weather-related disruptions.

2022 was a year of records with the highest temperature recorded as a blistering 40.3c in June and the Met Office unveiling it to be the driest summer since 1995. 2023 in contrast enjoyed an unprecedented week-long heatwave with the mercury hitting the 30s across the UK off the back of an incredibly wet summer, the sixth wettest on record .

The latest State of the UK Climate report indicates the UK has become wetter over the last few decades, although with significant annual variation. 2011-2020 was 9% wetter than 1961-1990.

Unsurprisingly, with the average wedding costing around £30,000, couples are opting to insure their special day in the increasingly likely event that the day may end up a washout. Most standard insurance policies cover the instances below, but couples are encouraged to shop for the right cover for them:

Cancellation or postponement due to adverse weather conditions.

Damage to wedding attire and accessories caused by weather-related accidents.

Vendor cancellations or failures to deliver services due to severe weather.

Alternative arrangements for wedding venues in case of weather-related issues

Mark Brown from Wedinsure says“There are many factors that could have a detrimental impact on your wedding plans and adverse weather is one of them. In the UK the weather can certainly be hit or miss at the best of times with the likelihood of rain and flooding becoming more prevalent. It's always advisable to have appropriate insurance cover in place should you be forced to cancel your wedding due to adverse weather or natural catastrophe."

Fiona Thom, a Wedding Co-Ordinator for Essex based wedding venue Crondon Park says

“We are very fortunate at Crondon Park as poor weather doesn't have a huge impact on our venue. If the sun is shining it is a blessing and the Baronial Gardens are able to be used. However, if not, we are fortunate we have a beautiful ceremony room for wedding to take place inside, as well as access to indoor space for photos if required. We often discuss having a poor weather back up plan with our couples and encourage them to look into insurance and discuss their alternative plans with any vendors they have hired, just in case.”

As the climate becomes more unpredictable, individuals are turning to reliable weather forecasts and insurance solutions to safeguard their investments and cherished moments. This shift underscores the importance of thorough event planning and the role of insurance in mitigating the risks associated with adverse weather conditions.

Charlie Harding

Strategy Plus

email us here