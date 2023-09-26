By 2031, U.S. Offsite Construction Market To Reach USD 90.3 Billion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. offsite construction market size was valued at $39,553.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $90,325.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“U.S. Offsite Construction Market by Basis of Type, Material, and End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the U.S. offsite construction market size was valued at $39.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $90.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. Common materials used in Offsite construction include steel, wood, concrete, and others.

Get inside Scoop of the report, request for sample:

Market Drivers

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging U.S. offsite construction market trends and dynamics.

By type, the volumetric segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By material, the steel segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user industry, the residential segment dominated the market in 2021.

The U.S. offsite construction market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

Among these, the steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its easy fabrication and ease in installation. In addition, the market is analyzed across different end-user industries of Offsite construction including residential, data center, renewable energy, manufacturing, and commercial.

The market is mainly driven by rise in advantageous features of Offsite construction including reduction of waste, possibilities for circular economy, superior product quality and better health, and safety for workers. However, high initial cost involved in setting-up of Offsite construction fabrication facilities and structural limitations of prefabricated modules constrain growth of the market.

Make a Purchase Inquiry:

Regional Outlook

Rise in population and rapid urbanization propels growth of residential, commercial, and other infrastructures; thereby, propels the U.S. offsite construction market growth. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user industry, the renewable energy segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to increased investments toward sustainable development.

The Key Players

Key players in the U.S. Offsite construction industry offer a wide range of products and services to sustain the harsh competition in the market. In addition, business expansion also plays a major role growth of the market. For instance, in June 2021, SGB Development Corp. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SG Blocks, Inc., partnered with CMC Development Group ZT Architecture + Land Development and Community Development Consortium to develop rental apartment community in a six-acre site on Norman Berry Drive in Atlanta, Georgia. This enables the company to market its capabilities.

To Purchase this Premium Report:

However, various businesses in the U.S. Offsite construction market had to stop their business during the pandemic. This break directly impacted sales of companies involved in the U.S. Offsite construction market share. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for manufacturing various Offsite construction components; and negatively influenced growth of the market.

However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn