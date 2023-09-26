Liquid Eggs Market Growing At 6% CAGR To Touch US$ 9 Billion Valuation By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Eggs Market

Liquid egg utilization in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global liquid eggs market share is projected to experience a steady growth rate with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market is valued at US$ 5 billion and is anticipated to reach US$ 9 billion by the end of 2033.Furthermore, the utilization of liquid eggs in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplements sectors is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, offering essential nutrients like unsaturated fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them valuable ingredients in dietary supplements. Compounds derived from egg yolk are recognized as valuable bio-components used in drug manufacturing. Liquid eggs, being an economically viable food source rich in protein and essential nutrients, are poised to play a pivotal role in driving increased egg consumption on a global scale. These eggs are ideal for promoting strong bones, muscle growth, post-exercise recovery, and providing the necessary morning energy boost.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways:-The demand for cage-free liquid eggs is set to surge with an impressive 7.5% CAGR, capturing 43.7% of the total market share by 2031.-Within the product types, the liquid egg white segment is positioned for substantial growth at a 6.7% CAGR.-The pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry will continue to drive the application of liquid eggs, with a projected growth rate of 7.4% through 2031.-B2C sales channels are expected to lead the market, offering easy accessibility and a broader customer base.-The United States is poised to take the lead in the North American liquid egg market, expanding at a steady 4.1% CAGR.-China is on the cusp of becoming a lucrative market, with liquid egg sales surging at a robust 8.9% CAGR.-India is set to establish itself as one of the top global producers of liquid eggs, with sales projected to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR.-The United Kingdom is anticipated to experience high demand for liquid eggs, with growth estimated at 5% through 2031.-Germany is expected to witness increased demand for liquid eggs due to the presence of emerging market players, with a growth rate of 2.5% CAGR.Competitive Landscape:Prominent players in the worldwide liquid egg market are placing a strong emphasis on research and development efforts to enhance their product portfolios. In addition to this, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are poised to emerge as key growth strategies for these leading industry players.An illustrative example is the acquisition made by Cal-Maine in May 2021, wherein they obtained shares of River Valley Egg Farm, a joint venture between Rose Acre Farms and Cal-Maine Foods. This strategic move by Cal-Maine is driven by its objective to enhance its product range and extend its presence on a global scale.Leading Players in the Liquid Egg Market Include:-Cal Maine-Ovostar Union-Kewpie Corporation-Michael Foods Inc.-Sysco Corporation-Cargill Inc.-Nest Fresh Eggs Inc.-Global Food Group Inc.-Bumble Hole Foods-Rose Acre FarmsCountry-wise Insights:U.S. Liquid Egg Market Outlook: Explosive Growth Driven by the Food Service Sector:In the United States, the liquid egg market is projected to experience a notable growth rate, with a CAGR of 4.5% expected over the forecast period. This surge can be primarily attributed to the thriving food service industry within the country, which significantly contributes to a substantial portion of liquid egg sales.The presence of major corporations, well-organized retail channels offering a wide range of products, and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods are all key factors propelling the expansion of this market.Germany Shines as a Leading Liquid Egg Market: "Bakery Industry's Growing Appetite for Liquid Eggs:Germany is emerging as a prominent market for liquid eggs, primarily driven by consumers' preference for protein-rich processed foods and health-conscious dietary choices, both of which often feature premium liquid eggs.The market is witnessing significant growth, thanks to the burgeoning bakery industry. Key Segments of Liquid Eggs Industry Research About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

