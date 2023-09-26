744.43W - Huasun Renews HJT Solar Module Power Output Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XUANCHENG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified by

TÜV SÜD, an authoritative third-party testing and certification institution, the power of Huasun Himalaya G12-132 HJT solar module has reached 744.43W, with a conversion efficiency of 23.96%, Huasun once again sets a new record in the power and efficiency of HJT photovoltaic modules. Committed to the innovation and industrialization of heterojunction solar technology, Huasun has repeatedly achieved record-high efficiency and power of its HJT cells and modules since its establishment, and further proving the great potential of HJT products to improve the performance of solar systems.

image_5027067_30287648

Continue Reading

The Himalaya G12-132 module is made up of double-sided microcrystalline G12-20BB HJT cells produced independently at the Huasun Xuancheng Phase IV HJT Cell Project. The average mass-production efficiency of the cells has been increased up to 26.2% after two months of capacity ramp-up. Together with the increasingly mature PIB + light conversion film encapsulation process, the HJT module has continued to achieve higher performance in terms of both efficiency and power output.

"Low-temperature silver paste with high-density fine busbar printing technology has been applied in the module production. I believe we'll continue to break the records of the module efficiency and power output after gradually introducing new technologies like metallized film and 0BB into mass production." Head of Huasun R&D Centre said.

Adhering to leading innovation and promoting industrial revolution with advanced R&D and excellent manufacturing capability, Huasun gathers more than half of the high-precision technical talents in the field of heterojunction, constantly explores and practices the heterojunction mass production solution of "higher efficiency, more power generation and better returns", and endeavors to build a new mainstream solar cell technology platform in the N-type era.

At present, Huasun has a production capacity of 10GW of HJT cells and modules with industry-leading product quality and efficiency. Further R&D and mass production of new technologies such as 0BB, copper plating, and perovskite tandem are also progressing steadily according to the plan. The company will continue to create long-term value for global customers and contribute to the ultimate goal of "zero carbon" for society.

Photo -





SOURCE Huasun Energy