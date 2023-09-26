Biz2x Announces Partnership With TAB Bank

TAB Bank is a technology-driven, online bank serving small businesses, families, and individuals nationwide. Recently named“Best Community Bank in Utah ,” TAB Bank has served small and medium-sized businesses from a wide range of industries for a quarter of a century.

“Partnering with Biz2X enables us to streamline our small to medium business lending decision-making, expand lending options, and make it easy for SMBs to get the capital they require for growth,” said Rick Bozzelli, President and CEO of TAB Bank.“Since 1998, our goal is to provide access to capital and financial success for everyone.”

TAB Bank provided nearly $25 million in community development loans, investments and approximately $100,000 in grants, donations, and contributions during 2022. The bank has received honors from the American Business Awards, Utah Business, GOBankingRates Top 100 Banks, 20 Best Online Banks of 2022, and Bankrate's Best Online Banks of 2022.

“The Biz2X® platform has enabled us to greatly expand our reach to better serve SMBs by providing a centralized location for customers and referral partners alike to apply for financing. It has also streamlined our underwriting processes, enhancing our ability to provide our small business customers the working capital they need to run their businesses,” commented Randy Allred, VP of SMB Lending at TAB Bank.

“Biz2X's award-winning software was developed by using over a decade of Biz2Credit's proven online lending experience. We understand what banks need to best service the small business space,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2X and Biz2Credit, and a leading expert in the fintech and small business lending space.“We are proud and excited to work with TAB Bank to enhance their risk management and improve their business loan decision-making, while providing a better experience for customers.”

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries throughout the country. These solutions are customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during all economic cycles. TAB does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Working Capital loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Term Loans, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services. Visit for more information.

About Biz2X

Biz2X® is the platform chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions of all types and sizes that want to succeed in business lending. Biz2X makes it possible through best-in-class technology that provides enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics, and a configurable customer experience. Biz2X is built on the insights and expertise earned from Biz2Credit 's decade-plus of small business financing and digital platform experience. Learn more about Biz2X's Account Opening Product and follow the company on LinkedIn .