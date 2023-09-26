DIMAX Int. Poland Enters Panattoni Park Pruszków V (Ulma) And Finishes Its Commercialization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, MAZOVIN, POLAND, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- DIMAX Int. Poland, the exclusive importer and representative of the German brand of power generators and garden machinery Könner & Söhnen, is moving to a new distribution center - Panattoni Park Pruszków V (Ulma). The tenant will occupy 3,400 sqm of warehouse and office space, thus occupying the last vacant module in the investment near Warsaw. In the transaction, DIMAX Int. Poland was represented by AXI IMMO.DIMAX Int. Poland is the exclusive importer and representative of the Könner & Söhnen brand of German generators in Poland and the Eastern European region. The company is part of the DIMAX Group of DIMAX Int. GmbH. which specializes in manufacturing and selling utility generators under 10 kW and emergency power stations.Kamila Winiarska, CEO, DIMAX Int. Poland, said: "The expansion and the decision to move to a new distribution center were part of our development strategy on the Polish market. Its goal is to ensure long-term growth and stability, as well as to serve customers more efficiently. The new space will significantly increase the capacity related to the storage of goods and positively influence the optimization of the supply chain, i.e., by accelerating distribution and lowering logistics costs."The tenant will occupy 3,200 sqm of warehouse and logistics space, which will complete a 200 sqm office area.Klaudia Markowska, Senior Advisor, Industrial & Logistics, AXI IMMO, explains: "The Client was looking for a modern warehouse and logistics space to serve as a distribution center. Among the requirements were immediate availability and a relatively short distance from the previous location to retain the same staff. Panattoni Park Pruszków V is just over a dozen kilometers from the company's previous location. Moreover, the denser number of loading docks to the previous warehouse space will significantly improve the customer's distribution, and the innovative technologies used in the park will allow savings on utility consumption. Thanks to the developer's commitment and flexibility, the offer prepared by Panattoni came closest to meeting the Client's expectations".Maciej Skurczyński, Leasing Manager, Panattoni, emphasizes: "The capital region is the heart of Polish logistics, with the largest stock of industrial space among all domestic markets, accounting for nearly 20 percent of total volume. The ability to serve both Warsaw and the excellent connections to key Polish and European centers are driving the commercialization of more parks. Pruszków is proving to be one of the most attractive locations in the market. We have delivered nearly 300,000 sqm here as part of six industrial parks, and the demand for space is huge. We are pleased that one of our facilities fits into Dimax's strategy, and we wish you good luck with your plans for the new development."Panattoni Park Pruszków V (Ulma) is a modern Class A logistics center offering 13,520 sqm, located near the A2 highway near Pruszków and about 25 km from F. Chopin Airport in Warsaw. Among the many innovative technological and environmental solutions used are energy-efficient LED lighting, panoramic tilt windows, and glazing to increase the availability of natural light. The investment has successfully passed the BREEAM certificate at the Excellent level.

