Roivant Announces Positive Initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 SAD And 300 Mg Subcutaneous MAD Results

IMVT-1402 subcutaneous (SC) doses achieved peak Immunoglobulin G (IgG) reductions that are similar to those previously observed with batoclimab

No decrease in serum albumin below baseline or increase in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) above baseline was observed after 4 weeks of dosing in the 300 mg multiple-ascending dose (MAD) SC cohort IMVT-1402 is being developed as a simple SC injection



NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT) , a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that subcutaneously administered doses of IMVT-1402 produced dose-dependent reductions in IgG in initial data from a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy adults, with no dose-related changes in serum albumin or LDL-C, bolstering IMVT-1402 as a potential best-in-class neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn) inhibitor.

“We are encouraged by the strong pharmacodynamic data observed to date with IMVT-1402,” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer of Immunovant.“These first-in-human results are consistent with those observed in prior non-human primate studies, and we look forward to sharing additional MAD data in November.”

This Phase 1 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults.

In the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of the study, subcutaneously administered IMVT-1402 demonstrated a consistent reduction in IgG with potency that was similar to or greater than that of batoclimab. The safety data were generally favorable, with all adverse events (AEs) mild or moderate, and no significant reduction from baseline in serum albumin or increase in LDL-C observed at any timepoint measured (all p>0.05).

Immunovant is also pleased to announce that initial MAD study results for the 300 mg cohort were released ahead of schedule today. These data represent all the MAD data currently available. Dosing for the 600 mg cohort has recently begun. After four weekly 300 mg SC doses of IMVT-1402, the mean total IgG reduction from baseline in this MAD cohort was 63%, with no decrease in serum albumin below baseline and no increase in LDL-C above baseline observed. Treatment-emergent adverse events were observed to be mild or moderate in severity. IMVT-1402 was delivered subcutaneously in seconds to participants in this cohort as a simple 2 mL injection at a concentration of 150 mg/mL.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Immunovant will host a conference call with accompanying slides and a simultaneous webcast today, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the initial single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose data. To participate in the conference call, please register in advance here . To access the live and archived webcast, please visit Immunovant's website at . The archived webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company's website.

About IMVT-1402

IMVT-1402 is designed to be a potentially best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody for the treatment of IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. In the initial results of a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, IMVT-1402 demonstrated favorable pharmacodynamic and safety data. These attributes, combined with a convenient route of administration that may enable patient self-administration, position IMVT-1402 well as a potential treatment for a variety of autoimmune diseases associated with patient unmet need.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit .

About Roivant

Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Today, Roivant's pipeline is concentrated in inflammation and immunology and includes VTAMA®, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (“FcRn”) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, in addition to several other therapies in various stages of clinical development. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or“Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit .

