Locorr Funds Appoints Industry Veteran To Sales Leadership Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced the hiring of industry veteran Brad Ross to its sales leadership team to strengthen and grow distribution efforts. Strong advisor demand for low-correlating solutions is driving the expansion of LoCorr's distribution team. The company has also added Darren Griffiths and Michael Stabile as external wholesalers and Vitaly Brown, Tim Guagliardo, and Colin Pulkrabek as internal wholesalers to its growing team.



With stocks and bonds positively correlated and bonds no longer able to provide a hedge against equity market fluctuations, financial advisors are increasingly recognizing the need for low-correlating solutions that move independently of their other portfolio holdings. For two decades, LoCorr has delivered low-correlating investment products that truly diversify portfolios, as well as offering educational resources to assist advisors with implementation efforts.

In this new role, Ross will oversee the internal sales desk, western U.S. sales force, and expansion of the distribution team nationwide and will report to Kevin Kinzie. He brings more than 25 years of investment management and distribution experience to LoCorr, with a proven track record of growing assets significantly. Most recently, Ross was Managing Director of Brevet Capital where he led investment sales to high-net-worth individuals. Prior to that, he was President of Highland Capital Fund Advisors where he established, built, and led the firm's national distribution team. Previously, Ross was Executive Vice President, National Sales Director at Ivy Funds, achieving substantial growth in assets during his tenure.

“Brad brings a tremendous depth of wealth management and distribution experience to our team,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds.“His significant knowledge of our industry and exceptional distribution background will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to provide top-tier service and support to our clients.”

Griffiths brings 15 years of experience to LoCorr. He is based out of Minneapolis and covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Western Wisconsin. Prior to joining LoCorr, Griffiths was with CNL Securities and W.P. Carey, raising capital for their respective private market platforms.

Stabile joins LoCorr with 10 years of wholesaling experience. He is based out of Orange County and covers Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Hawaii. Previously, he was with Perpetual Limited, where he served as a player coach on the West Coast, after having spent thirteen years at Allianz Global Investors.

“Darren and Mike are seasoned wholesalers with extensive networks who will expand our outreach in the North-Central U.S. and Southern California regions,” said Kinzie.

Brown, Guagliardo and Pulkrabek will support LoCorr wholesalers.

