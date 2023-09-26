Tuesday, 26 September 2023 02:07 GMT

Copenhagen, 26 September 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17/2023

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 25 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name: Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status: Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 335,127.59
Volume (s): 404,186
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
404,186
  • Price
DKK 335,127.59, equivalent to DKK 0.829142 per share
Date of the transaction: 25 September 2023
Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

