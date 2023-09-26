HIP Video Promo Presents: Southern California Quartet Black Rock Candy Share Their Trouble Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Rock Candy have landed two songs on-air at 95.5 KLOS and gone on tour. Filmed at Break Room LA, the "Trouble" video shows the band members smashing gear.

CORONA, CA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Some band names seem to come from nowhere – but some are damn near perfect at describing the music. Enter Black Rock Candy: as their name might suggest, the southern California quartet creates songs with catchy, memorable choruses with a hard rock edge. Musically, they take influence from artists like Heart, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Runaways while adding real-life inspirations from events that have happened to them and challenges they've faced. This down-to-earth passion and drive has helped them land two songs on-air at 95.5 KLOS and taken them on tour.

Black Rock Candy's latest release is“Trouble,” and it's a story that far too many can relate to: the inspiration for the song came from a friend who had cheated on his girlfriend. The gritty opening guitar riffs will make anyone pay attention, as the lyrics tell a clear story of betrayal.“Trouble” was an eye-opening experience for the band, giving them a new sense of purpose and direction – and ultimately finding some irony: the person that song was written about digs the song, and has no clue he's the subject.

Filmed at Break Room LA by cinematographer Eric Crain and produced/directed by Alli Parra, the“Trouble” video opens up with a shot of the band preparing to rock out. Muted tones in the visual contribute to the feeling of desolation and despair heard in the lyrics, while red-filled shots of the band members smashing gear perfectly display the anger underneath. For anyone feeling betrayed,“Trouble” is the balm to soothe your ache.

More Black Rock Candy on HIP Video Promo

More Black Rock Candy on their website

More Black Rock Candy on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

email us here