Orange County, CA, Modernizes Asset Management By Expanding Partnership With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The software will provide macro-level reporting for making data-driven decisions and introduce an intuitive mobile application for on-the-go access.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to eliminate manual and paper-based steps from its asset management, Orange County was looking for a way to streamline its work. The County found what it was looking for by expanding its partnership with OpenGov , the premier software provider for the public sector.Located just outside of Los Angeles, Orange County serves millions of residents and is a recognized government leader. In its search for an asset management platform, the County wanted to find a solution that could provide a single system of record for its asset inventory, automated workflows, and a bi-directional GIS integration. Cartegraph Asset Management caught the attention of County leadership for meeting all of these criteria, and for the strong existing relationship the County had established with OpenGov as the provider of its procurement platform, OpenGov Procurement.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Orange County will receive the support of modern, cloud-based software to enhance its asset management capabilities. The software will support the County's work by providing macro-level reporting for making data-driven decisions, and by introducing an intuitive mobile application for on-the-go access. Further, the system's automated work orders will help the County to do more with less, optimizing efficiencies across departments.Orange County, CA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here