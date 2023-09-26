City Of Redondo Beach, CA, Speeds Up Solicitation Development With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to release solicitations faster and establish a single source of truth for procurement data, the City of Redondo Beach, CA, was looking for a solution to elevate operations. The City found the answer in OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's cities.Located just outside Los Angeles, the City of Redondo Beach is dedicated to constantly improving processes for residents. In its search for advancement, the City wanted a platform that could centralize solicitation development and provide a standardized approach. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its promise of robust vendor management and a reputation for high-quality service delivery.By implementing OpenGov Procurement, the City of Redondo Beach will soon have access to tools that will help significantly enhance its work. Not only will the software reduce review times, but it also offers a self-service vendor management feature, which will help streamline vendor interactions. Additionally, the ability to quickly search and report on all contracts per vendor will help the City streamline its procurement processes.The City of Redondo Beach joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

