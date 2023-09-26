Jenifer Gamayo Self Inspires Women To Embrace Healthy Living In New Bestselling Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Happy Hormones Coach encourages women to work with their bodies in the Amazon bestseller, 'Business On Purpose, Vol 2.'

LINCOLN CITY, OREGON, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ --“No matter what stage or age, we don't need to feel like aging is a bad thing-it can be truly beautiful. If we work with our body, it will work for us.”

So writes international bestselling author and holistic health practitioner Coach Jenifer Gamayo Self in her featured chapter of 'Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!'

Released in September 2023, the bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA and ranked as a Hot New Release in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

“Becoming a published best-selling author isn't just about the title,” said Self when asked about the multi-author book's success.“It's a testament to the power of sharing my story of resilience, and a community that believes in transformation. Every page turned and every milestone reached is a shared journey, one that's beautifully woven with passion, purpose, and endless possibilities. In short, it feels amazing!”

On a mission to revolutionize the way midlife women navigate hormonal and health changes, Self is empowering every woman to embrace her journey with confidence, igniting a holistic transformation that radiates from the inside out.

She says it all starts with gaining the tools and understanding to navigate life's challenges with grace and resilience.

“In diving into these pages, I hope women will discover the power of transforming life's obstacles into unmatched strength,” said Self.

“I envision a world where empowered, middle-aged women feel confident, comfortable, and joyful in their bodies,” she added,“hormones and time don't have to be our enemy.”

Self's featured chapter allows readers to see themselves in her journey of facing the hormonal struggles of infertility, everyday tiredness, and the challenges of finding a path to greater health. She shares how she was dismissed by medical professionals and found the answer in her experience with a hormone coach.

“I fell in love with how balanced I felt and how it impacted every aspect of my life-this instilled a passion in me to help other women experience what I was experiencing in my body and mind,” Self writes.

In an ever-evolving world of health, business, and personal growth, Self offers a unique blend of experience, passion, and transformative insights.

“May my story inspire you to tackle challenges head-on, igniting a passion for health, life, and business, and lighting the way to a future filled with hope and boundless potential,” she said.

You can order copies of 'Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!' and find more information about how Jenifer Gamayo Self is serving midlife women at her website thehappyhormonescoach.

About Jenifer Gamayo Self

Jenifer is the CEO/Founder of The Happy Hormones Coach business and a luxury real estate expert on the Central Oregon Coast. Jenifer lives by her motto:“Luxury on the coast, where every day feels like a vacation while living healthy!”

Jenifer studied under one of the leading practitioners in the field of fertility and women's hormones, which, combined with her personal experience, guided her to develop the S.I.M.P.L.E.Y framework. As a Holistic Health Practitioner, Functional Nutritionist, and Certified Personal Trainer, Jenifer empowers women to get to the root of their symptoms instead of covering them up with quick fixes.

Her favorite hobbies include creative writing, podcasting, and blogging to inspire and encourage others. For fun Jenifer enjoys playing guitar, hiking, walking the beach with her dogs, and collecting rocks while looking for glass floats along the gorgeous Oregon coast.

