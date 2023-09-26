Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Command Post With HIMARS In Kherson Region Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have struck Russia's provisional command post in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine.

“On a tip-off by the Security Service of Ukraine, the HIMARS missile 'attended' a daily meeting of Russian officers from the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division,” the source told.

According to the source, the meeting“ended prematurely”. Eight Russian officers were eliminated and seven injured.

A reminder that earlier the Security Service of Ukraine launched drone attacks as the so-called 'heads of election commissions' held meetings in the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

