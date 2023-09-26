Company Of Achilles Strike Drones Destroys More Than $7 Million Worth Of Russian Equipment In One Evening

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A company of Achilles strike unmanned aerial systems destroyed two Russian tanks and a howitzer worth more than $7 million.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"The operators of the 'Army of Drones' have created a real hell for the occupiers. The strike company of the Achilles UAV of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade hit T-80 and T-72 tanks and a D-30 howitzer," the statement said.

According to Fedorov, the strike was carried out with the help of a secret Ukrainian drone, which will be described in detail after the victory.

It is noted that during this evening's attack, enemy equipment worth more than $7 million was destroyed.

"I thank the soldiers for their service and great results. More technologies and surprises for the Russians are coming," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

As reported, over the period of September 18-25, the strike units of the 'Army of Drones" destroyed 205 units of Russian equipment, including 64 cannons.