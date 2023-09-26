Kazakhstan Sees Development Of Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The
volume of investments in fixed assets of agriculture in Kazakhstan
amounted to $1.2 billion (an increase of 21 percent) for eight
months of this year, Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic
of Kazakhstan, Tamabek Abulkhair said at the 2nd Turkic Agro
Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world
in terms of the area of agricultural land.
Abulkhair noted that the growth was mainly due to an
increase in the volume of livestock products by three percent.
In addition, he said that the availability of pastures
and the availability of animal feed of their own production
contribute to the growth of meat production and meet international
requirements.
One of the main directions of agriculture in Kazakhstan is grain
production. Due to the fertile soils and favorable climatic
conditions, the region has a high potential for growing various
grain crops, including wheat, barley, oats and corn. Exports of
processed agricultural products in the first half of the year
amounted to $1.1 billion, which is 5 percent more than in the first
six months of 2022 ($1 billion). During the specified period, the
share of processed products in the total volume of exports of
agricultural products amounted to 40.1 percent.
In general, the export of agricultural products in 2022 amounted
to $5.6 billion, which is 46 percent higher than in 2021. Exports
of processed agricultural products increased by 64 percent and
amounted to $2.3 billion. The share of processed products in
exports increased from 37 percent to 42 percent.
