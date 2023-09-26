Kazakhstan Sees Development Of Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The volume of investments in fixed assets of agriculture in Kazakhstan amounted to $1.2 billion (an increase of 21 percent) for eight months of this year, Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Tamabek Abulkhair said at the 2nd Turkic Agro Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in terms of the area of agricultural land.

Abulkhair noted that the growth was mainly due to an increase in the volume of livestock products by three percent.

In addition, he said that the availability of pastures and the availability of animal feed of their own production contribute to the growth of meat production and meet international requirements.

One of the main directions of agriculture in Kazakhstan is grain production. Due to the fertile soils and favorable climatic conditions, the region has a high potential for growing various grain crops, including wheat, barley, oats and corn. Exports of processed agricultural products in the first half of the year amounted to $1.1 billion, which is 5 percent more than in the first six months of 2022 ($1 billion). During the specified period, the share of processed products in the total volume of exports of agricultural products amounted to 40.1 percent.

In general, the export of agricultural products in 2022 amounted to $5.6 billion, which is 46 percent higher than in 2021. Exports of processed agricultural products increased by 64 percent and amounted to $2.3 billion. The share of processed products in exports increased from 37 percent to 42 percent.