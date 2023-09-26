GOP politicians ask administration to clarify amount of US aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Many GOP politicians have requested that the administration clarify precisely how much US funding has been sent to Ukraine since 2022, quoting multi-billion-dollar “discrepancies” among different formal forecasts.



In a message wrote on Monday by Republican Senator JD Vance as well as Representatives Chip Roy and Matt Gaetz, the politicians asked for National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to disclose Washington’s Ukraine assistance, following the representative declared that the government had confirmed only USD80 billion in aid.



“The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has provided a spreadsheet that estimates the appropriated amount of funding for the war in Ukraine… at $111 billion. The differential between these two figures is $31.1 billion, a gap larger than the administration’s latest Ukraine supplemental budget request,” the letter read, continuing “It is difficult to envision a benign explanation for this lack of clarity.”



The three Republicans carried on to indicate “consistent concerns about the forthrightness of this administration regarding the total figures for Ukraine aid,” stating that there are “legitimate reservations” around administration supervision on the money.

