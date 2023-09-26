Amman Marathon To Kick Off October 13

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- Registration for the 2023 Amman Marathon, organized by non-governmental organization Run Jordan, is now open. The marathon will kick off on October 13 with the slogan "Run in the heart of Amman."The marathon promotes the role of running and physical activity in life. It attracted global participants to enrich their experience and competitive spirit, according to a statement issued Tuesday.Director General of Run Jordan Lina Elkurd stated that the organization prioritizes activities that support charitable work. "We support and promote humanitarian initiatives to raise awareness of their charitable goals," she added.The organization awards prizes separately to visually and mobility-impaired participants and also provides in-kind prizes for first-place winners in each category in the children's race.Run Jordan offers registration services at its Shmeisani office from 10am to 6pm, including Saturdays, and also allows registration through their website with the option of electronic payment. The organization will now provide racing kits to contestants who register electronically.