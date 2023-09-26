Jordan Basketball Team Triumphs Over Thailand In Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.26 (Petra)-- The Jordan men's national basketball team emerged victorious in their opening match of the 19th edition of the Asian Games against Thailand, with a resounding score of 97-63.The intense game took place on Tuesday, marking the beginning of both teams' journey in the prestigious tournament hosted by the city of Hangzhou, China.With exceptional teamwork and skill, the Jordanian team dominated the court, demonstrating their prowess and determination. Their impressive performance secured a significant lead, leaving their Thai counterparts trailing behind.Looking ahead, the Jordanian team is slated to face their counterparts from Bahrain in the second round of matches. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at 6:00 AM on Thursday at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Hangzhou.As Jordan's national basketball team continues to showcase their talent and competitive spirit in the Asian Games, fans eagerly anticipate their upcoming matches, hoping for further triumphs on the international stage.