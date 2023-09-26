Republicans ask for ‘clarity’ on Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Several GOP legislators have asked that the administration disclose precisely how much United States aid has been transferred to Ukraine since previous year, quoting multi-billion-dollar “discrepancies” amid different representative approximations.



In a message written on Monday by Republican Senator JD Vance as well as Representatives Chip Roy as well as Matt Gaetz, the legislators asked from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to explain Washington’s Ukraine assistance, after the representative stated the management had permitted merely short of USD80 billion in support.



“The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has provided a spreadsheet that estimates the appropriated amount of funding for the war in Ukraine… at $111 billion. The differential between these two figures is $31.1 billion, a gap larger than the administration’s latest Ukraine supplemental budget request,” the message stated, also noting “It is difficult to envision a benign explanation for this lack of clarity.”



