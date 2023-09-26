US administration weakens Tucker Carlson`s Putin statement

(MENAFN) United States State Department spokesman Matthew Miller informed journalists he had nothing to state regarding supposed efforts by unidentified figures in Washington to stop Tucker Carlson from conducting a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



“This will be good,” Miller joked when hearing Tucker’s name, interjecting a reporter`s inquiry. After getting some laughs in the room, the journalist continued to question whether the official had any remarks.



“I have no idea what he’s talking about,” Miller declared with a smile, before continuing to the following inquiry.



Previous week, ex Fox News host Tucker Carlson informed Swiss publication Die Weltwoche that he had tried to conduct a meeting with Putin, however, did not state when the meeting was to happen or how precisely the United States administration interfered.



“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the US government stopped me,” Carlson stated.



MENAFN26092023000045015687ID1107143153