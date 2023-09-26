US refuses to continue support for Ukraine due to cash insufficiency

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is only going to be able to back Ukraine’s conflict attempts for a “few weeks” should Congress unsuccessful to apply a new financial support bill, White House National Security Council official John Kirby has stated.



Talking to a news agency for a meeting aired on Monday, Kirby was questioned what effect an administration shutdown could have on United States help to Kiev, as legislators carried on with heated discussions on a stop-gap budget bill which could include up to USD25 billion in aid to Ukraine.



“We’ve got a little bit more funding to go, so I think we’ll be ok for the next few weeks or so. But without the supplemental request that we asked for, it will absolutely have an effect on our ability to support Ukraine well into the fall and into the winter months,” the White House representative stated. “Not getting that supplemental request if there’s a shutdown – that’s gonna have a significant impact on their ability to succeed on the battlefield.”



