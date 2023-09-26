Armenian lobby director sparks controversy with assassination calls

(MENAFN) The Washington head of the most significant Armenian advocacy group in the United States has ignited controversy through social media posts that seem to suggest the assassination of Armenia's Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.



"Decades from now, future generations will inquire of their grandparents: 'Grandpa, what did you do during the Artsakh crisis?'" Aram Suren Hamparian, who serves as the director of the Armenian National Committee of America in Washington, posted on Facebook. He used the term "Artsakh" to refer to an unrecognized separatist region within the Karabakh area, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.



Hamparian went on to say, "Did you defend our homeland? Did you safeguard our people?" Unfortunately, many individuals, including some law enforcement officers currently benefiting from generous financial rewards, will hang their heads in shame and either tell a falsehood or confess: 'I defended Nikol Pashinyan against his own people'."



Later on, Hamparian urged Pashinyan's security personnel to take action, suggesting that "an Armenian guarding Pashinyan should value his own conscience more than his salary."

