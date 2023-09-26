Adidas chief offers his apologies to Ye remarks

(MENAFN) Bjorn Gulden, the director of German sportswear brand Adidas, has offered its apologies for remarks he stated in a podcast, in which he recommended that American artist Ye (previously Kanye West) did not intend the antisemitic remarks which caused him being removed from his partnership with the brand in 2022.



In a statement on X (previously Twitter) on September 21, Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the extremism watchdog the Anti-Defamation League, stated he had talked to Gulden and that the Adidas manager had “apologized for his misstatement” and stated he had been promised “that Adidas is committed to fighting antisemitism.”



Greenblatt also stated that he was informed that the sportswear brand “completely opposes the ugly hate expressed” made by Ye.



In a podcast feature previously this month, Gulden – who took the position as Adidas chief in January – stated that Ye “is one of the most creative people in the world,” and that the circumstances which caused him getting removed by the brand was “unfortunate, because I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person.”



