Poland to begin checking vehicles coming from Slovakia for illegal migrants onboard

(MENAFN) Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki has declared that his nation is going to begin inspecting cars arriving from Slovakia for carrying unlawful immigrants.



Speaking at a gathering before the October 15 general election, the top member of the Law and Justice (PiS) party promised that if it is provided a third continuous term in rule, it is not going to permit Poland to be ‘a new Lampedusa’.



The Italian island functions as a key location for refugees coming from the Mediterranean Sea. Polish administrators have employed it as a sign of the immigration crisis as they defend Warsaw’s preventive method.



“Lampedusa is the future of Poland if the Civic Platform comes to power,” he stated, indicating the major opposition party.



Morawiecki continued to declare new inspections on the boundary with Slovakia to fight what he named the “infiltration of illegal immigrants” by the Balkans. He declared that he told the Interior Ministry to check “mini-buses, vans, cars and buses that may be suspected of” with migrants on board.

