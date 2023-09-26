Catholic Church must abolish celibacy

(MENAFN) The leader of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference has asked from the Vatican to abolish its celibacy law also take into consideration confessing women priests, after a study exposed at least 1,000 cases of sex exploitation by priests since 1950.



“Celibacy means that I am available to God. But I believe that this sign is no longer understood by society today,” Bishop Felix Gmur informed a newspaper on Saturday.



“The time is ripe to abolish celibacy,” he carried on, also noting: “I have no problem at all imagining married priests.”



The Catholic Church prohibits clergy from marrying or engaging in any type of sexual doings, even though the Vatican confessed in 2019 that these laws are violated so often that it has a confidential group of instructions specifying how to act with cases of priests fathering kids.



