Global Trace Minerals In Feed Market Anticipates Robust Growth, Projected To Reach $606.31 Million By 2028

The global trace minerals in feed market is poised for remarkable growth, with an estimated value of USD 470.56 million in 2023 and a projected value of USD 606.31 million by 2028, reflecting a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Elevating Animal Health and Nutrition

Trace minerals, including zinc, copper, iron, manganese, selenium, and others, play a pivotal role in maintaining the health and productivity of animals. These essential nutrients, required in small quantities, have a significant impact on the overall well-being of livestock and poultry.

The global trace minerals in feed market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality animal products, heightened awareness of animal nutrition, and the pressing need to combat mineral deficiencies in animal diets.

Market Segmentation:

The Vital Role of Trace Minerals: Trace minerals are indispensable for various physiological functions in animals, such as enzyme activation, hormone synthesis, immune response, and growth regulation. Deficiencies in trace minerals can lead to health issues like reduced fertility, impaired growth, weakened immune systems, and decreased feed efficiency.

As a result, livestock and poultry producers are increasingly integrating trace mineral supplements into animal diets to ensure optimal health and performance.

Market Drivers: The global trace minerals in feed market is influenced by several factors:

Zinpro Corporation Launches Availa Se: Zinpro Corporation introduced Availa Se, a high-quality selenium performance trace mineral, for the European Union (EU). Availa Se is a chelated form of selenium, making it more bioavailable to animals, thereby improving their health and performance. (March 2023) Kemin Industries Introduces ProPath LQ: Kemin Industries launched ProPath LQ in the US market. ProPath LQ is a liquid trace mineral supplement designed to enhance animal health and performance, expected to be a significant driver of growth in the global trace minerals in feed market. (April 2023)

