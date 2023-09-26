JORDIN SPARKS GRACES THE COVER OF EBBY MAGAZINE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jordin Sparks Ebby Magazine Cover

Jordin Sparks Ebby Magazine Cover Issue 7

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks spoke exclusively to EBBY MAGAZINE Entertainment Editor Tomás Romero about her upcoming EP!

Jordin Sparks embarks on an exciting new phase of her career; the release of her new latest tracks, "Cool," "Bad Thoughts," and "Look Who's Laughing Now," swiftly sold out within two hours, showcasing her powerful vocals interwoven with an infectious beat. These tracks are anthems of resilience and empowerment, resonating with fans worldwide. This success heralds a new era in music engagement and spotlights the transformative potential of NFTs in reshaping the music industry.In the new issue, the former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks spoke exclusively to EBBY MAGAZINE Entertainment Editor Tomás Romero about her upcoming EP, what it's like to be an independent artist in today's music scene, what she learned from the legendary Whitney Houston and her unwavering passion for music!On her new music and sound:"I feel like {the new EP} is making a statement: Like, 'this is who I am now.' Sometimes, people have this image in their heads of me winning American Idol at 17. I'm excited to show them, in this new music, where I am today!"On what she learned from Whitney Houston:"What can I say about the greatest of all time? Watching her sing and act {while filming"Sparkle"}, I learned a lot from her in terms of work ethic and things like that. But the main thing she taught me was to be okay with who you are and how to acknowledge your past but not live there. That was very poignant for me at that time in my life because there were a lot of different things happening. She definitely helped me learn to stand firm and true to the gift that I have and to never diminish my own talent. That philosophy has really stayed with me and inspired me over the years-especially right now with my new music."On Becoming an Independent Artist:"I'm independent now, so that brings a whole new creative level of freedom that I didn't have when I was first signed {to a label}. I'm really excited to be in this space of being able to have the freedom to do what I want to do; sound how I want to sound; say what I want to say; write what I want to write."On her passion for music:"If somebody told me I could never act again, I think I would be okay. But if someone told me, I could never sing again...I don't know what I would do with myself. My whole world would crumble."ABOUT EBBY MAGAZINE : Ebby Magazine is a luxury digital and print publication that features notables in the worlds of art, culture, and entertainment and aims to nourish the mind, body, and soul while offering insights into living one's best life.

Ebelinda Antigua

Ebby Magazine



