Global Mining Pipes Market Is Valued At US$ 6.85 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for mining pipes worldwide is anticipated to grow from US$ 6.85 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.96 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%.

90% of the global market share for pipes used in open surface mining is attributable to rising industrialization and expansion in infrastructure and construction projects around the world. Mining pipes made of high-density polyethylene are the most popular and account for 71% of all product sales.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the mining pipes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of mining pipes.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing mining pipes, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, SWOT Analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Companies Profiled



Vallourec

Orbia Advance Corporation

ISCO Industries

International Pipe

Naylor Pipe

ArcelorMittal

ChelPipe Group

EEW PPE

TMK

Tenaris

Nippon Steel

Sumitomo Metal

Micron Steels Jindal Saw Ltd.

· The global mining pipes market is set to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5 Bn through 2031. · Alloy steel mining pipes are estimated to account for 28% market share 2031-end, and gain 95 BPS in market share. · 100-200 psi is expected to add an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.7 Bn and gain 410 BPS by 2031. · Demand for above 1,000 mm mining pipes is set to grow 1.6X and be valued at US$ 3.4 Bn at the end of 2031. · Open surface mining is estimated to account for 92% market share and gain 200 BPS in its market share by 2031. · On the basis of application, process slurry is projected to capture over 19% market share by 2031. · Mine dewatering is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

According to a Fact.MR analyst,“Need for mining pipes is mounting due to increasing industrialization across the globe due to high demand for minerals”.

Key Segments of Mining Pipes Industry Research



By Material :



Steel





Stainless Steel





Carbon Steel



Alloy Steel



Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic





Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic



Aramid Reinforced Plastic

High-Density Polyethylene

By Pressure :



Below 100 Psi



100 to 200 Psi

Above 200 Psi

By Pipe Size :



Below 100 mm



100 to 500 mm



500 to 1,000 mm

Above 1,000 mm

By Mining Type :



Underground Mining



Open Surface Mining



Placer Mining

In-situ Mining

By Application :



Dust Suppression



Heap Leaching



Pit Dewatering



Water Transportation



Process Slurry



Solution Mining



Processing Water



Mine Dewatering



Tailing Transportation

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Mining Pipes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mining Pipes, Sales and Demand of Mining Pipes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

