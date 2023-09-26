Ukraine targets Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, reports high casualties

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine reported that its military claimed to have conducted a strike on the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, a city in Crimea, resulting in the alleged deaths of 34 Russian officers, including the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.



The statement did not directly name the fleet's commander, Viktor Sokolov. The update on enemy casualties was provided by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces, following a special operation conducted last week to target and destroy the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters and the Minsk large landing ship, as reported by Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform.



"Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," according to the report, the Special Operations Forces published a message on Telegram.



"Given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," claimed the forces.



According to Russian authorities, Ukraine initiated a missile strike against the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol on Friday.



"The opponent launched a missile attack on the (Black Sea) fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater," Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Governor of Sevastopol, made the statement on Telegram.

