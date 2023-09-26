Police Nab Thief Stole JD 50,000 From Vehicle

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have successfully apprehended an individual who stole JD50,000 from inside a vehicle, an official source revealed on Tuesday.Media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated that a person lodged a complaint on Monday regarding the disappearance of a substantial sum from his vehicle in the northern city of Irbid.Following a thorough investigation and diligent efforts by the CID, it was uncovered that the thief had craftily deceived the owner of the vehicle and made off with the stolen amountThe identity of the perpetrator was promptly ascertained, leading to his apprehension with the majority of the pilfered funds in his possession.The spokesperson issued a public appeal, urging everyone to refrain from leaving large sums of money unattended inside their vehicles, regardless of the circumstances.Additionally, the spokesperson emphasized that vehicles should not be considered secure locations for storing or leaving cash, as doing so increases the risk of theft or deception.