Jordan To Showcase Sustainable Innovation, Cultural Heritage At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Sep. 26 ( Petra) -- Jordan is gearing up to make a remarkable presence at Expo 2023 Doha, the highly anticipated international exhibition set to commence next Monday under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment."With the participation of approximately 80 nations from around the globe, Jordan is eager to highlight its commitment to sustainable practices and showcase its rich cultural heritage.The Jordanian pavilion at the Expo will captivate visitors with its innovative approach to sustainability and the enduring connection between humans and nature.Additionally, it will trace the evolution of this relationship throughout history, emphasizing the country's agricultural traditions and the technological advancements that contribute to a greener future. The overarching objective is to shed light on sustainable practices and combat desertification, a pressing concern in the region.Visitors from different nations are invited to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscapes that define the kingdom. From soaring mountains covered in lush vegetation to idyllic villages and the bountiful Jordan Valley, a significant source of fresh produce the pavilion will offer a captivating journey through the country's picturesque locales.Moreover, visitors will have the opportunity to savor the flavors of Jordan through a selection of traditional dishes, with the renowned "Mansaf" taking center stage.The pavilion will also provide an avenue for guests to acquire traditional and heritage souvenirs, promoting various tourist destinations and natural landmarks throughout Jordan.Haifa Al Otaibi, director of the public relations and communication department at the Expo 2023, expressed confidence in the timely completion of preparations for the opening day.She revealed that the inaugural day will be dedicated to esteemed dignitaries, while the general public will be warmly welcomed from the subsequent day onward.Furthermore, Al Otaibi explained that the organizing committee has prepared an extensive agenda of over 200 events throughout the exhibition's 179-day duration, enriching the overall experience.Highlighting the significance of this event, she emphasized that Expo Doha 2023 transcends the realm of horticulture, striving to encompass cultural, religious, and social dimensions. This broader approach comes as a result of the successful promotion of these aspects during the highly acclaimed 2022 FIFA World Cup.