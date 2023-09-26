Ambassador Of Thailand Joined The Students Chef In Cairo Project

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 21 September 2023, H.E. Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, visited Kitchen Star, the venue for Thai students' cooking competition or 'The Students Chef in Cairo 2023', organized by the Embassy together with Thai Students Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage. The venue of this year competition is supported by Egyptian Chef Association in Cairo.

This event aims to provide a platform for the students to demonstrate their culinary skills and help them discover new areas of interest that could become their future careers. The activities consist of cooking class for main dishes and desserts, food decoration by Thai restaurants“Salathai” and“Sabai Sabai”, and two rounds of cooking competitions. Those who are interested can watch the replay of the competition via 'TSA in Cairo' Facebook.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.