Kenya’S Bold Step Towards Universal Health Coverage: Unveiling Community Health Promoter Kits

In a historic occasion, the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, fulfilled a promise to its citizens with the unveiling of Community Health Promoter Kits.



This event signifies the government's dedication to universal health coverage and community well-being.

During the occasion the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula highlighted the importance of primary healthcare as the key to achieving universal health coverage (UHC).



Community Health Promoters play a pivotal role in implementing the Community Health Strategy, essential for realizing primary healthcare goals.

“The shift towards preventive and promotive healthcare, rather than a focus on curative care, is seen as a smart investment that will reduce healthcare costs and bring significant improvements across all 47 counties,” the CS said.



The launch ceremony underlines the government's commitment to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for all of Kenya's approximately 50 million people, spanning around 10 million households.“A workforce of 100,000 dedicated Community Health Promoters, each equipped with essential knowledge and tools, will serve around 100 households each,” she said.



This model creates approximately 10,000 Community Health Units, forming part of a broader Primary Care Network (PCN). These units are closely linked to level two and level three health facilities, providing a hub-and-spoke system with level four facilities at the center.

Nakhumicha thanked the President for prioritizing healthcare and the "Bottom-Up" approach, emphasizing preventive and promotive healthcare.

The CS stressed that early diagnosis and referrals from the grassroots level can save lives and reduce the burden on higher-tier healthcare systems.

Dignitaries attending included Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Governors, Principal Secretaries Mary Muthoni Muriuki and Harry Kimtai and other leaders.

