South African Deputy President Mashatile To Speak At Africa Oil Week

South African Deputy President, Mr Paul Mashatile, is scheduled to speak at Africa Oil Week (AOW) ( ) on Tuesday 10 October, in Cape Town.

The gathering is the continent's leading event in the upstream oil-and-gas energy space, and it sees representatives of more than 25 African governments coming together with energy policymakers, financiers and dealmakers to share insights and to map a sustainable roadmap for the development of Africa's natural resources.

Deputy President Mashatile's attendance at the continental showpiece comes at a time when energy is a primary concern of national policymaking in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

Announcing Deputy President Mashatile's participation, Yemi Ibidunni, Event Director of event organiser Hyve Events said that the presence of a government representative as senior as Mr Mashatile confirmed the importance the South Africa's government attached to oil and gas planning.

“There have been exciting offshore discoveries in South African territorial waters, which may herald a new dawn for the country's oil and gas sector,” says Ibidunni.“At the same time, there have been significant discoveries in Namibia and elsewhere in Africa. This emphasises the importance of Africa's government and business leaders coming together to discuss partnerships for energy security while enhancing regional economic development.'

Ibidunni said AOW provides the ideal platform to facilitate such discussions, as well as enabling deals, and positioning the continent as a stable destination for international investment.

This year's AOW takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 in Cape Town, from October 9 – 13, with the theme“Maximising Africa's Natural Resources”.

AOW will connect

more than 50 ministers

and

government leaders,

125 expert speakers,

and 1500 senior delegates

across five days of industry-leading insight and elite networking opportunities, designed to drive deals and investments for the betterment of the continent.

