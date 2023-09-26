Introducing Cold Blooded Love By Girish Dutt Shukla : A Gripping Tale Of Secrets, Betrayal, And Redemption

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26th, September 2023 – Renowned author Girish Dutt Shukla invites readers on a thrilling journey into the depths of human psychology with his latest masterpiece, "Cold Blooded. Love" In this riveting suspense novel, Shukla delves into the dark corners of the human soul, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of past actions.



"Cold Blooded Love" introduces readers to the enigmatic character of Ziva, a woman scarred by her traumatic childhood and a dark secret that has haunted her for years. Shukla's evocative writing brings Ziva to life, allowing readers to empathize with her journey of self-discovery and redemption.



Girish Dutt Shukla said, "In 'Cold Blooded Love,' I invite readers to explore the labyrinth of human emotions, where every turn could lead to a dead end or a path to salvation. This book is more than just a thriller; it's a mirror reflecting the complexities and contradictions that lie within each of us. It's a journey I've taken alongside my characters, and I hope it's one that leaves readers questioning the very nature of love, trust, and redemption. We have exhausted the first print run of the book and are now running the second print."



Shukla's storytelling prowess shines as he weaves a complex web of relationships, introducing readers to Ovya and Aadit, whose arrival in Ziva's life sets off a chain of events that will keep readers on the edge of their seats. The book explores the fragile bonds of friendship and the secrets that can tear them apart.



As the story unfolds, readers will be drawn deeper into a suspenseful narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns. The mystery deepens as Ziva receives cryptic notes, leading her to question the true nature of those around her. Detective Sarvin's investigation adds an additional layer of intrigue, keeping readers guessing until the very end.



Girish Dutt Shukla 's storytelling is both thought-provoking and emotionally charged. His exploration of complex characters and their motivations will leave readers pondering the choices we make and the consequences that follow.



To capture the essence of "Cold Blooded Love" explores the depths of human nature and the choices we make when faced with adversity. It's a tale of redemption, betrayal, and the fine line between love and obsession.



"Cold Blooded Love" is a must-read for fans of psychological thrillers and intricate character-driven stories. Girish Dutt Shukla 's latest novel promises an unforgettable reading experience that will keep you enthralled from start to finish.





About the Author



Girish Dutt Shukla is a computer engineer by education and a digital marketer and content writer by profession. Before pursuing his passion for writing, he worked as a software engineer for two years. In June 2015, he left the job and started dabbling in writing and marketing. In his eight-year stint as a marketing professional, he has helped both established brands and startups to grow digitally with his writing skills and marketing acumen.



Girish is also a regular contributor to a variety of websites, magazines and newspapers, including The Pioneer, The Daily Guardian, ThoughtCatalog, SelfGrowth, Elephant Journal, Theravive, BestLifeOnline and HumanWindow, among many others. Through his writings, he has been promoting psychology and mental health. He has a proclivity for perceiving psyche and behaviour and hopes to study the subject further in the future.



Maroon in a Sky of Blue, his debut novel, was published in 2020. Amitabh Bachchan expressed his appreciation of the novel through a personal letter written to the author.

Company :-Concept PR

User :- Asmita Arora Sawhney

Email :

Mobile:- 9899307406