Various Mass-Destruction Weaponry Means Seized In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani
Ministry of Defense released information on military equipment,
weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local
anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as
of 10:00 (GMT+4) on September 26, Trend reports.
According to the Defense Ministry, the following items have been
confiscated so far: small arms and grenades (909), artillery
weapons (47), air defense means (165), ammunition (251,308),
accoutrements (1,674), optical and other devices (154), armored
vehicles (22), auto vehicles (75), and trailers (21).
