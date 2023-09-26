Azerbaijan Sends Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Khankendi From Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 26.
Another
humanitarian aid shipment has been sent from Aghdam to Khankendi,
Trend 's Karabakh
Bureau reports.
Four trucks will deliver 40 tons of flour, hygiene products, and
bedding to Khankendi.
In addition, another ambulance is carrying medicines for victims
of the explosion at a gas station near Khankendi.
The humanitarian aid is being sent to Khankendi via the
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road.
To provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a
filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with
burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves,
pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the
Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.
In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with
a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500
people have been sent as well.
An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023 at the filling
station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly
left many killed and wounded.
