Turkic States Have Great Economic Power - Azerbaijan's Minister Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Turkic states
have great economic power on a global scale, Minister of
Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at the II Forum of
Agribusiness of Turkic States in Baku, Trend reports.
He noted that agriculture is one of the main sources of economic
power and one of the spheres of activity with the most ancient
history.
"Our agrarian potential is further enhanced by the natural
resources, biodiversity, location, and climate that we have at our
disposal. Businesspeople and government representatives from the
Turkic world have gathered today for the Turkic States Agribusiness
Forum, which aims to further develop the commercial and
agricultural links between our nations. Trade encompasses more than
just the trade of goods for money. Trade also refers to the sharing
of best practices, technology, national traditions, and cultural
norms. We anticipate that you, businesspeople, will enhance the
economic strength of the Turkic community and contribute to food
security by forging a partnership based on these values," he
said.
In addition, the Minister said that the Cooperation Council of
Turkic Speaking States, founded in Nakhchivan in 2009, in
accordance with its goals and objectives, has become the
Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the most prestigious
international organizations in the world.
The minister also gave brief information about the recent
reforms in the agrarian sphere of Azerbaijan and further goals.
"Our major guiding principles for the sustainable development of
the agricultural sector include producing more with fewer
resources, developing climate-adapted green and digital
agriculture, and diversifying our export goods and geography.
Except for land taxes, agriculture is exempt from all taxes in our
nation. Subsidies, loans, and incentives are only a few of the
effective government support systems for agricultural development.
All overseas businesses are eligible to take advantage of these
opportunities," Mammadov added.
The minister also noted that in 2020, thanks to the will of the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the
steadfastness of the brave Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan liberated
its lands that had been under occupation for 30 years.
"The entire Turkic world has triumphed in this. The geographic
ethnicity of Turkic unity has been reestablished. These lands fell
into disrepair under the occupation. Mosques, madrasas, and other
historical and cultural structures, as well as homes, were
demolished, and the area was mined. Currently, these areas are
undergoing extensive repair and construction work, including
minefield clearance, the construction of new highways, and the
development of "smart cities and villages."
The territories liberated from occupation, declared by President
Ilham Aliyev as a "green energy zone", have great agrarian
potential (128,000 hectares of agricultural land)," the Minister
concluded.
Additionally, Mammadov advised businesspeople from the Turkic
Union to become familiar with the potential possibilities in
Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107143064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.