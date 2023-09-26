Turkic States Have Great Economic Power - Azerbaijan's Minister Of Agriculture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Turkic states have great economic power on a global scale, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at the II Forum of Agribusiness of Turkic States in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that agriculture is one of the main sources of economic power and one of the spheres of activity with the most ancient history.

"Our agrarian potential is further enhanced by the natural resources, biodiversity, location, and climate that we have at our disposal. Businesspeople and government representatives from the Turkic world have gathered today for the Turkic States Agribusiness Forum, which aims to further develop the commercial and agricultural links between our nations. Trade encompasses more than just the trade of goods for money. Trade also refers to the sharing of best practices, technology, national traditions, and cultural norms. We anticipate that you, businesspeople, will enhance the economic strength of the Turkic community and contribute to food security by forging a partnership based on these values," he said.

In addition, the Minister said that the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, founded in Nakhchivan in 2009, in accordance with its goals and objectives, has become the Organization of Turkic States, which is one of the most prestigious international organizations in the world.

The minister also gave brief information about the recent reforms in the agrarian sphere of Azerbaijan and further goals.

"Our major guiding principles for the sustainable development of the agricultural sector include producing more with fewer resources, developing climate-adapted green and digital agriculture, and diversifying our export goods and geography. Except for land taxes, agriculture is exempt from all taxes in our nation. Subsidies, loans, and incentives are only a few of the effective government support systems for agricultural development. All overseas businesses are eligible to take advantage of these opportunities," Mammadov added.

The minister also noted that in 2020, thanks to the will of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the steadfastness of the brave Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijan liberated its lands that had been under occupation for 30 years.

"The entire Turkic world has triumphed in this. The geographic ethnicity of Turkic unity has been reestablished. These lands fell into disrepair under the occupation. Mosques, madrasas, and other historical and cultural structures, as well as homes, were demolished, and the area was mined. Currently, these areas are undergoing extensive repair and construction work, including minefield clearance, the construction of new highways, and the development of "smart cities and villages."

The territories liberated from occupation, declared by President Ilham Aliyev as a "green energy zone", have great agrarian potential (128,000 hectares of agricultural land)," the Minister concluded.

Additionally, Mammadov advised businesspeople from the Turkic Union to become familiar with the potential possibilities in Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh.